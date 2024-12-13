CM Revanth seeks Gadkari nod for RRR clearances

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari and urged him to clear all pending road development projects in Telangana, including granting the technical and financial clearances for the northern part (159 km) of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

The CM informed Gadkari that the northern part of RRR was declared as the National Highway 161AA in 2017 and the state government has already acquired 94 percent of the land required for the construction of the road. He told Gadkari that the NH-765 on 125-km stretch, which connects Srisailam, also known as Dakshina Kashi, with Hyderabad, be declared the national highway. He said an elevated four-lane corridor be constructed in the remaining stretch of 62 kms which falls under the purview of the Amrabad forest zone.

Revanth said due to the regulations imposed by the Forest and Environment departments the vehicular traffic is being allowed only during the daylight hours and the area was not getting developed. He urged Gadkari to allocate funds in the next Union Budget.

The elevated corridor would help in reducing the distance between Hyderabad and Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh by 45 kms, he said.

The CM further requested Gadkari to expedite the DPR for the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) highway, which connects the major cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, into 6 lanes. The CM emphasized that the widening of NH-65 into six-lane road will help prevent road accidents and save the lives of many people travelling on this highway.

Revanth also sought permission for the construction of a bypass on the southern side of Warangal, the second largest city in Telangana, ropeways at Yadadri Temple, Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda town, and at Nagarjunasagar project under Parvatamala scheme. He submitted a memorandum seeking sanction of pontoon bridges at 10 places where public transport is difficult in the tribal habitations alongside Godavari and Krishna rivers and to set up a transport training institute on 67 acres of government land next to NH-65 in Nalgonda district.