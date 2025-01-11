CM Revanth showers slew of sops on tribals

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy showered sops on tribals under various welfare and development programmes. The Chief Minister announced that the state government will organise birth and death anniversary celebrations of tribal warrior Komuram Bheem officially (as a State function) every year. State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has been asked to issue orders immediately in this regard.

The CM held a special meeting with tribal organisations and leaders of the community at the Secretariat on Friday.

Observing that the cases registered against the youth during protests will hamper their careers, particularly job opportunities in the future, the CM asked the authorities to take measures to withdraw all cases filed during the agitations.

The State government will also adopt a resolution, if required, to withdraw the cases, he said.

“A special study circle will be opened exclusively for tribal students. Funds are being sanctioned for the construction of the building of the study circle and scholarships will also be granted to all tribal students who had applied”, the CM said, asking the tribal leaders to immediately submit details of their applications to Minister Seethakka.

“Special priority will be given to tribal students in the Young India Skills University and accommodation will be provided to them.

The ITIs in the Agency areas are being upgraded as ATCs. Tribal elders and educated people are suggested to encourage tribal students to join the skill development training programmes”, the CM urged.

Revanth Reddy also assured that houses will be allotted to the tribals separately under the CM quota and efforts will be made to provide solar power to the houses. Special funds will be sanctioned for Keslapur Jatara and to construct the buildings for tribal centres, he added.