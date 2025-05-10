CM Revanth to announce EAPCET-2025 results tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will announce the results of TG EAPCET-2025 at 11 am on Sunday. According to the Convener, Prof B Dean Kumar, the ranks and marks for the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams will be available to candidates on the results website starting at 11:15 am, following the announcement of the results. Candidates can check their results by entering their hall ticket number in the designated box.

Additionally, the names of the top ten ranked students in the engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams will also be released. The results will be accessible at https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in after the official announcement.

The EAPCET-2025, which is for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy, took place on May 3 across 17 examination zones in the state. A total of 69,227 candidates sat for the online Computer-Based Test (CBT), out of 73,777 registered candidates.