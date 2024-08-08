CM Revanth to inaugurate Sitarama project on I-Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Sitarama project in old Khammam district on Independence Day on August 15. The project has been built at Dummugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The project has been planned to execute in two phases. Phase–I of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme will cover Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem & Mahabubabad districts. Phase–II will also cover the same districts. Phase–I of this scheme will create a command area of 2,72,921 hectares with a new ayacut of about 1,33,085 hectares and stabilisation of about 1,39,836 hectares.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy conducted a special review with irrigation officials and enquired about the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the project. The Minister said that the CM would reach the project by chopper soon after participating in the Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister will switch on the second pump house at the project site and also attend a public meeting that would be organised in Wyra.