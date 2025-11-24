CM Revanth to lay foundation for Akshaya Patra mega kitchen

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to perform the Bhoomi Puja for the Akshaya Patra Centralised Kitchen, being established by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, at 11 am on Monday in Kodangal.

The event will be presided over by Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, who serves as a Trustee and Regional President of The Akshaya Patra Foundation for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The ceremony will be attended by Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, V Srihari, D Raja Narsimha, and Jupally Krishna Rao. Other dignitaries expected to attend include MP DK Aruna, and MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Surabhi Vani Devi.

The upcoming state-of-the-art kitchen, which will be spread over two acres, is designed to support the mid-day meal scheme and will cater to government schools across Kodangal, which is the Chief Minister's Assembly constituency.