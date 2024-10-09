CM rolls out plan to make drains in ORR limits clean

Hyderabad: The state government has embarked on a mega project that would make Greater Hyderabad the only city in the country with the biggest sewerage development project.

The ‘Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan’ for the ORR (Outer Ring Road) limits aims to modernise the sewerage system to meet the present and future requirements of the fast-growing global city that will cover all localities under the GHMC limits and surrounding 27 municipalities.

The plan spans 7,444 kilometres and is estimated to cost Rs 17,212.69 crore. Officials said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the MAUD portfolio, was keen to complete the project within a time frame.

Revanth Reddy is seeking help from the Centre to include this project under AMRUT 2.0 scheme. He had submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

According to officials, the development of an advanced sewerage system will promote the city as the cleanest urban habitation in the country and help attract global attention for better investments.

“The present lateral sewers were laid by the erstwhile small municipalities. The total sewer system has to be refurbished by laying new lateral sewers, branch sewers and trunk mains to prevent sewage through nalas,” said a MAUD official.

Under the master plan, officials said that the sewerage system in the city was already in progress in Zone-3 and the tender process for proposals for Zone-2 had begun.

The proposals for periphery circles were also finalised. The package – 1 would cover Uppal, Kapra, Malkajgiri, Alwal and Serilingampally. The package -2 covers Rajendranagar and LB Nagar circles and the Package -3 will be executed in Kukatpally and Qutubullapur circles. The core city and peripheral zones were combined in the master plan to develop a strong sewerage network to meet future needs.