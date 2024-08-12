CM secures over Rs 31K cr investment commitments that bring 31K new jobs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy concluded his highly successful business tour of the United States on a high note, securing over Rs 31,500 crore investment plans and that will bring over 30,750 new jobs.

The delegation, comprising IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, during over 50 business meetings and three Roundtable Conferences in New York, DC, Dallas and California, got massive reiteration and support for various major initiatives including creation of a Future City, AI City, rejuvenation of Musi River, and the zealous pitch to shape Telangana as the right fit for the quest of America, Inc. for a China plus one alternate.

The delegation held Roundtable Conferences on business, AI and semiconductors, spanning coast to coast, and also met with CEOs, founders and business alliances and groups, inviting them to come to Hyderabad and consider Telanagana in their future plans.

The delegation pitched Hyderabad and Telangana to business heads and investors across different sectors and closed new and expansion deals in IT, GCC, Lifesciences, Pharma, Data Centres, AI, Cloud and Data Centres, Electric Vehicle and batteries, green energy, FMCG and manufacturing.

The major announcements in the IT sector include the Charles Schwab GCC, one of America’s leading financial sector corporation.

The Trinet deal opens major forays ahead in the HR solutions sector. The significant expansion announcements by global IT major Cognizant, and Arcesium, reinforced the edge of Hyderabad in the IT/GCC space.

The pharma/life sciences sector saw fresh investments from nearly dozen American companies.

The MoU with Corning on skilling and flow chemistry reiterates the companies’ commitment to grow in Telangana and also reinforces the city’s R&D capabilities.

The announcement by Amgen, top biotech company, to set up a new R&D tech facility is a major breakthrough for Hyderabad. New GCC by Zoetis Inc, leader in animal health sector, and significant expansions by HCA and Thermofisher are set to give a further boost to the life sciences ecosystem of Telangana.

Another major takeaway of the visit was the decision by Amazon to make significant expansions in their data centre presence in Hyderabad and use the city as a hub in a big way to drive their India presence.

Aurum Equity too made a significant announcement to set up an AI-powered green data centre. The delegation led by CM Revanth Reddy also engaged with Apple, Google, Stanford University.

“The trip opened a myriad of areas for accelerated partnerships, setting new horizons and showcasing our wealth of potential for newer opportunities. From our plans in AI to building the Future City, corporations, startups, business leaders, tech and business associations and influencers have agreed to take our breathtaking vision to more people,” said Revanth Reddy, before leaving for South Korea.

D Sridhar Babu, IT and industries minister, said, “We have exceeded our goals, which were audacious to being with.

Am delighted we could generate so much excitement in American business world, which will lead to a multi-fold impact on investments and new jobs. The pipeline ahead is exciting. We will rigorously follow up to ensure many more closures in coming months.”