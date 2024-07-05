CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts

New Delhi / Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allocate the necessary funds for the modernisation of the State's highest intelligence departments, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TG NAB) and the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TG CSB), and also sanction additional IPS posts.

Accompanied by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Reddy met with the Union Home Minister at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday. During the hour-long meeting, he brought various issues to the minister's attention.

To control and curb drug and cyber crimes, the CM sought Rs 88 crore for TGNAB and Rs 90 crore for TGCSB for the procurement of modern technology and equipment. Additionally, he emphasised the necessity of reviewing the IPS cadre every five years and urged the minister to conduct the review for Telangana, which was last done in 2016. At the time of State bifurcation, Telangana was allocated 61 IPS posts, which are now insufficient for the new State's requirements. The CM requested an additional 29 IPS posts for Telangana.

Reddy also highlighted the need for establishing security force camps in Adilabad, Mancherial, and Komaram-Bheem Asifabad districts, similar to those set up in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, to counter left-wing extremism. He requested that these three districts, previously impacted by left-wing extremism but later removed from the SRE (Security-Related Expenditure) scheme, be reinstated under it.

To combat left-wing extremism in Telangana, the CM requested the establishment of CRPF JTF camps in Kondavai village of Charla mandal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and Alubaka village of Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district. The JTF camps would help control and eliminate the Maoist special unit.

The CM also brought to the attention of Shah the Centre’s cooperation in resolving long-pending issues related to the Reorganisation Act.

He urged for a harmonious resolution of disputes related to the distribution of government buildings and corporations listed under Schedule 9 (as per Sections 53, 68, and 71 of the Act) and the institutions listed under Schedule 10 (as per Section 75 of the Act).

He emphasised the need for justice for Telangana in claims made by AP over assets and institutions not mentioned in the Act.