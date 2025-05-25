CM seeks Modi’s help for infra, metro rail projects in state

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has on Saturday put a plethora of demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the latter’s support to complete the proposed infrastructure development projects in Telangana.

He also urged for Union Cabinet approval for pending Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 project, Regional Ring Railway project, etc. The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to allot the next DefExpo to Telangana.

The CM called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed the pending clearance of the projects before the Union government.

Revanth Reddy said that the state the government has submitted Metro Rail Phase-II proposals to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on 4th November, 2024 and the Ministry has sought some clarifications and the State also replied to. He requested the ministry to expedite and give Cabinet approval for the project. He appealed to the PM to consider the approval of the Southern part of the RRR and take up works simultaneously with the northern part of the Regional Ring Road to avoid cost escalation. “Unless both Northern and Southern parts are taken up simultaneously and completed fully, both roads cannot be put to efficient use. Telangana Government is willing to share 50% of the land acquisition cost for Southern part also”, he said. The proposed Regional Ring Railway, green field highway from Bandar port to Dry port near Hyderabad to enhance connectivity and reduce freight cost and supports the region’s industrial and export requirements were also discussed in the meeting. The CM requested Modi’s support to strengthen Telangana’s position in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. He said that State is fully aligned with India’s Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and aims to be a premier hub for advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

The CM asserted the support of the Centre for Defence Projects of both Defence PSUs and private sector defence JVs, capacity building of defence MSMEs and promotion of defence ecosystem in Hyderabad.

He emphasised the need for fast-track approvals for defence JVs & offsets. He also appealed to the PM to allot a dedicated approval channel to attract global investments and boost exports and the Hyderabad-Bangalore Defence Corridor. As a leading defence manufacturing hub, Hyderabad deserves to host the next DefExpo, Revanth Reddy said that defence MSMEs required incentives due to high investment and long gestation periods.