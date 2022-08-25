CM subverted my Yatra to save Kavitha: Bandi

Karimnagar/Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will whip up communal clashes in Hyderabad in the next two days.

He said that as there was a nationwide discussion on the role of his daughter MLC K Kavitha in the liquor scam and KCR hatched a conspiracy to divert the discussion. He claimed that the CM had attacked and blocked BJP's Praja Sangrama Yatra to save his child.

Sanjay Kumar staged a deeksha at his residence in Karimnagar on Wednesday against the illegal arrests, and arbitrary detentions by the KCR government. He made it clear that no matter how many attacks take place the yatra would continue to end the rule of the Kalvakuntla family. A huge public meeting was going to be organised on the occasion of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Hanamkonda Arts College on Aug 27. BJP national president JP Nadda would attend the meeting.

No matter how many obstacles KCR creates and how many restrictions he imposes, the people and party workers should attend the meeting and make it a success, he appealed. People have seen how the Praja Sangrama Yatra was blocked and condemning this, the protests across the State were successful, he said. The CM who was supposed to meet the people to know the sufferings of the poor and give reassurance, was sitting in a farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan. As a responsible party, BJP undertakes a public campaign and does not provoke anyone. People came to know how bad family the politics and dining table decisions were, Sanjay Kumar said.

KCR's family was involved in illegal sand mining, wines and real estate businesses and finally KCR's daughter's role was found in the liquor scam. The CM's family, which was supposed to maintain law and order, was disturbing the law and order.

Provoking the TRS leaders to attack the BJP leaders with stones and rods was a mockery of democracy, the BJP leader said. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao, padayatra leader Dr G. Manohar Reddy, BJP SC Morcha national secretary S. Kumar, senior leader Dasoju Shravan, district president Gangidi Krishna Reddy, state officials J. Sangappa, Rani Rudramadevi, Daruvu Ellanna and others were present.