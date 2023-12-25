CM talks tough at Collectors’ meet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was seen making a tough talk during his maiden meeting with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister told the Collectors and SPs that it was the job of the government to formulate policies but it would be the responsibility of the officials to implement them. He said the officers should get ready to work 18 hours a day.

He said if anyone whether it be a District Collector or an SP feels uncomfortable to put in such long working hours, they can represent, and the government would transfer them to posts where there would be less work. But once accepted, it would be mandatory for them to work hard and implement the policies effectively.

The Chief Minister said the officials should work in tandem with the public representatives and ensure that the ‘six guarantees’ the Congress party had given and were adopted by the government were implemented. He also called upon them to hold gram sabhas and identify the beneficiaries irrespective of their party affiliations.



Revanth said the development does not mean constructing skyscrapers and walls full of artworks. It is the responsibility of the authorities to take the welfare schemes to all the beneficiaries. He said the second most important aspect of the government was to bringing the anti-social elements and criminals to book. He said the police would get a free hand in controlling such elements. They should lay special focus on the land-grabbers and drug peddlers. One should hesitate to even think of selling or trading ganja and other narcotic drugs in the state, he said. Similarly, the officials should keep a hawk eye on those who sell spurious seeds to farmers, he added.