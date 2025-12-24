CM to have lunch with new Sarpanches today

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A. Revanth Reddy will have lunch with the newly elected sarpanches, vice-sarpanches, and ward members, who were elected with the support of the Congress party, in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal. The CM will attend the Atmeeya Sammelan to be held at Kosgi on Wednesday. During the Sammelan, the CM will hold face-to-face discussions with the sarpanches, vice-sarpanches, and ward members. He will discuss village development, local issues, and the implementation of government schemes. Meanwhile, the CM extended his congratulations to the newly elected sarpanches, vice-sarpanches, and ward members through his X account on Tuesday. He wished them success in providing good governance, transforming their villages into model villages, and earning the appreciation of the people.