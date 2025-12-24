  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

CM to have lunch with new Sarpanches today

  • Created On:  24 Dec 2025 6:03 AM IST
CM to have lunch with new Sarpanches today
X

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A. Revanth Reddy will have lunch with the newly elected sarpanches, vice-sarpanches, and ward members, who were elected with the support of the Congress party, in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal. The CM will attend the Atmeeya Sammelan to be held at Kosgi on Wednesday. During the Sammelan, the CM will hold face-to-face discussions with the sarpanches, vice-sarpanches, and ward members. He will discuss village development, local issues, and the implementation of government schemes. Meanwhile, the CM extended his congratulations to the newly elected sarpanches, vice-sarpanches, and ward members through his X account on Tuesday. He wished them success in providing good governance, transforming their villages into model villages, and earning the appreciation of the people.

Tags

A. Revanth ReddySarpanch MeetingKodangalVillage DevelopmentCongress Support
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

TTD’s ‘Srivari Aseervadam’ emerges as a popular blessing initiative for newlyweds

TTD’s ‘Srivari Aseervadam’ emerges as a popular blessing initiative for newlyweds

National News

More
Share it
X