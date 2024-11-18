CM to inaugurate Kaloji Kalakshetram tomorrow

Hanamkonda: As a major step towards promoting Telangana’s cultural heritage, CM Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Kaloji Kalakshetram at Balasamudram on November 19. Constructed on 4.25 acres at a cost of Rs 95 crore, the cultural centre is dedicated to the memory of Telangana’s renowned poet Kaloji Narayana Rao. It is poised to become a hub for cultural events and art exhibitions.

Developed under the aegis of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and supervised by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, the kalakshetram spans a built-up area of 1.77 lakh square feet. Its state-of-the-art auditorium, with a seating capacity of 1,127, is equipped with advanced audio-visual facilities, making it an ideal venue for cultural programmes, theatrical performances, and art festivals.

The kalakshetram boasts unique features such as an elaborate entrance lobby, landscaped gardens, streetlights and a decorative fountain, creating an inviting atvmosphere for visitors. At its forefront stands a statue of Kaloji, paying homage to his unmatched contributions to Telugu literature and culture.

The kalakshetram includes four mini halls designed for diverse events and an AC art gallery. The gallery, showcasing photographs, memorabilia, and awards of Kaloji, offers visitors an immersive cultural experience.

The CM will unveil the statue of Kaloji followed by the inauguration of the Kalakshetram. A short film highlighting his life and the development of the cultural centre will also be screened.

The kalakshetram is set to become a focal point for cultural activities in Telangana, providing a platform for local talent to shine. The grand opening will mark a significant milestone in the State’s cultural journey, laying a foundation for the flourishing of arts and culture.

The district administration has completed all preparations for the

grand event, which is expected to enhance the State’s cultural legacy.