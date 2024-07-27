CM to inaugurate Nalgonda Govt Medical College in Aug

Nalgonda: Minister of Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, announced that the new government medical college building in Nalgonda would be completed by the end of August and would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.



On Friday, he, along with District Collector C Narayana Reddy, inspected the ongoing construction work of the government medical college near SLBC Colony, close to the district headquarters.

Speaking to scribes later, the Minister stated that the construction would be completed by the end of August, making the government medical college accessible to students. He mentioned that students and professors are currently facing severe difficulties at the government medical college being run at the government general hospital, and to address this issue, the construction work of the medical college has been expedited over the past six months.

He noted that after Osmania, Gandhi, and Kakatiya, the Nalgonda Government Hospital receives the highest number of patients. “Once the medical college is completed, it will greatly benefit the students,” he said.

The Minister stated that 95% of the work had been completed so far, and that the girls’ hostel would be completed by September.

He instructed engineering officials and the contractor to ensure the quality of the work. He added that they would strive to make the Nalgonda Government Medical College the best and a model medical college in the State.

The Minister revealed that poor people look to government hospitals for medical treatment and are falling into debt by going to private hospitals. “Considering this, the government increased the Arogyasri limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Arogyasri will also be implemented at the Nalgonda Government Medical College attached hospital,” he said.

He announced that two AC buses would be arranged for the staff’s transportation. Moreover, Komatireddy assured the provision of all facilities, including drinking water, civil works, and electricity. He further revealed that Rs 20 crore had been sanctioned for the nursing college, which would also be constructed on the same campus.