CM to inaugurate revived farm mechanisation scheme

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to finalise all preparations for the reintroduction of the farmer mechanisation scheme, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in January.

During a review meeting with officials from the agriculture and related departments at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister offered suggestions on various important matters. He also mentioned that the Congress government is systematically reinstating the Central government programmes that were discontinued by the previous administration.

Tummala Nageswara Rao reminded them that subsidised pulses have already been provided as part of the National Food Security Mission. He further added that the Chief Minister has now decided to revive the farmer mechanisation scheme, and under this scheme, various tools and machinery will be provided to 1,31,000 farmers at subsidised rates.

The minister stated that applications are already being received from farmers across the state under the Farmer Mechanisation Scheme. He instructed officials to complete the process by January and to prepare an action plan to launch the scheme in the first week of January by the Chief Minister, with the aim of providing modern machinery to farmers.

The minister instructed the district agriculture and allied department officials to tour the mandals in the first week of January and collect field-level feedback on issues such as subsidies received by farmers, applications for farm mechanisation schemes, and the implementation of the urea app. He emphasised that they should understand the farmers’ problems directly and provide immediate solutions.