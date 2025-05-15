CM to lift curtains on grand Saraswati Pushkaralu today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be inaugurating the Saraswati Pushkaralu at Saraswati Ghat at Triveni Sangam in Kaleshwaram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

After the inauguration of this Pushkar Ghat, the Chief Minister would take part in bathing at Kaleshwaram Triveni Sangam. Along with the Chief Minister, ministers would also participate in these Pushkaralu. The Endowment Department has made extensive arrangements for this rare Saraswati Maha Pushkaralu, which comes once in 12 years.

The Pushkar Snanam will start at 5:44 am on Thursday with the Sankalpa of Toguta Ashram, Madhavananda Saraswati Swamiji. Yagas will be performed every day from 8:30 am to 11 am. A special Saraswati Navratna Malaharati is held at Saraswati Ghat every day from 6:45 am to 7:35 am. Temporary tent city has been set up for those who take a Pushkar bath. Along with this, art and cultural programmes are organised every night.

The Saraswati river is considered to be the “Antarvahini” (invisible river) flowing at the Kaleshwaram Triveni Sangam. This Pushkaram is performed for 12 days from the time Jupiter enters the Gemini sign (Gemini). Jupiter is the god of knowledge, education and spirituality. Jupiter is also known as the Guru. The Guru changes his sign once a year. It takes 12 years to enter a new sign after leaving one. The sign in which it moves is auspicious for them. This year, Jupiter will enter the Gemini sign at 10:35 pm on May 14.

In Indian Sanatana Hindu traditions, Pushkar bathing is an unwavering and great devotional belief. It is a scientific belief that worshipping water, which is the basis of life, is a means of salvation. That is why every year a Pushkaralu is given to each river to show the importance of water to all living beings. When Jupiter enters each of the twelve zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, pushkaralus are given to each of the rivers in India. When Jupiter enters Gemini, pushkaras begin for the Saraswati River. It is clarified in the Kaleshwara Khandam that the Saraswati River originates where two living beings meet.