CM warns GHMC, HMDA officials, calls for swift action on pending matters

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued a warning on Friday to officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for taking up vigilance raids in the next fortnight. He made it clear that officials not adhering to proper work protocols would face reassignment.

He made these comments while reviewing the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department for more than four hours. The CM took various decisions during the review meeting. He wanted the building permission files to be cleared within GHMC and the HMDA limits. The CM highlighted that a significant number of building permit files were missing, and approvals were granted automatically without online verification. A compilation of permissions granted offline needs to be generated.

Revanth asked why the online data of ponds was being deleted from the HMDA website. He said that the data for 3,500 ponds should be made available online, and CCTV cameras should be installed immediately at the ponds so that they are not encroached upon.

He said that playgrounds should be established for children in Hyderabad city. The CM was surprised at the absence of commissioners in the newly formed 85 municipalities. He talked to the Finance Special Chief Secretary, Ramakrishna Rao, on the phone and directed him to ensure that Group 1 officers were appointed as commissioners. He also recommended the officers appoint IAS as commissioners for new corporations.

The CM instructed officials to examine the feasibility of providing accident insurance for municipal workers in municipalities. Additionally, he proposed the replacement of elderly workers in GHMC with their family members. The CM directed officials to explore the utilisation of drone cameras for property tax assessment.

He wanted the officials to encourage multi-level parking in the private sector in Hyderabad.

The CM issued a stern warning to Zonal Commissioners, stating that those who fail to rise early in the morning and visit colonies may be relieved of their duties. He emphasised that individuals desiring administrative roles confined to sitting on chairs would be accommodated accordingly. Furthermore, the CM proposed the establishment of a video billboard reminiscent of New York's Times Square in Hyderabad.

He directed the officials in waterworks to ensure that there was no shortage of quality water in the city. He mandated the formulation of a comprehensive plan to facilitate the supply of drinking water from Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma, and Ranganayaka Sagar to Hyderabad. Additionally, he instructed officials to compile and submit a list of valuable government properties in Hyderabad to the government.

He emphasised that any pending works slated for inauguration in Hyderabad should be completed within a week. Furthermore, he urged officials to promptly initiate the foundation-laying process for new metro lines.