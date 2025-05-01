CMRF Aid Distributed to Beneficiaries in Aija by Market Yard Chairman Doddappa

Gadwal: On Thursday, under the leadership of Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa, CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund) cheques were distributed at the Congress Party office in Aija town.

As part of this initiative, Boya Somanna from Eklaspuram village received a cheque for Rs. 60,000, and Kummari Shanti Kumar was also handed a cheque for Rs. 60,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Doddappa stated that these funds were sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund with the support and efforts of AICC Secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar.

Several Congress leaders including Eklaspuram Anjaneyulu, Basavaraju, Maddileti, Devaraj, Mahender, Devender, Lakshmanna, and Narasimhulu participated in the event.