CMRF Aids Local Victim in Serilingampally

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has made a significant impact on the life of Mrs. G. Sirisha, a 27-year-old resident of Ellammabanda in the Alwin Colony Division of Serilingampally Constituency. Following her treatment at Remedy Hospital located in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Mrs. Sirisha reached out to the in-charge office of the Congress Party in Serilingampally and applied for assistance from the CMRF.

Today, the efforts bore fruit as a check was officially presented to her by V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Constituency Congress Party Incharge. He was accompanied by prominent constituency leaders including Gottimukkala Venkateswara Rao, Shirisha Sattur, Marolla Srinivas, D. Prabhakar, and others.

This event highlights the ongoing commitment of the local leadership to support victims and families in need, ensuring they receive timely and crucial assistance during challenging times.


