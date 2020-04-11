CMRF receives donations for COVID-19

Hyderabad: With the ongoing coronavirus scare and government taking various measures to control and stop the spread of the virus, a number of prominent people came forward and made donations in this regard to the CM Relief Fund and handed over the cheques to the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan, here, on Friday.

Chairman of Gangavaram Port Limited, DVS Raju handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao; My Home Group's owner Jupally Rameshwar Rao donated Rs 3 crore to the CMRF; My Home Group Directors, Jupally Rama Rao and Jupally Shyam Rao also gave a cheque to the Chief Minister.