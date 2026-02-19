CM’s Cup 2025 ignites Telangana’s biggest ever sporting movement

Hyderabad: In an unprecedented celebration of grassroots sporting talent, the Chief Minister’s Cup 2025 has concluded across Telangana, drawing a record 5,00,276 registrations and propelling 21,500 athletes into state-level competitions.

Spanning 44 disciplines, this mega sporting festival has transformed the state from rural villages to premier Hyderabad stadiums into a vibrant arena of youth energy and competitive excellence.

Organised by the Sports Authority of Telangana to promote rural sports, the tournament involved rigorous contests at village, mandal, assembly, and district levels before the final state-level matches. Athletes showcased remarkable intensity in disciplines including athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, judo, and baseball.

A Sonibala Devi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana, stated that the event is a celebration of rural strength, aiming to promote grassroots talent into global champions.