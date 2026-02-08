CM’s provocative statements stem from fear of defeat: Jagadish

Suryapet: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is making provocative statements out of fear of defeat, and that his language has not changed beyond abusive remarks, irresponsible comments, and offensive rhetoric.

On Saturday, he conducted an election campaign for the municipal elections across several wards in the district headquarters. On this occasion, in his presence, a large number of leaders and workers from various parties joined the BRS in different wards.

Addressing the gathering, he said it was KCR who not only fulfilled the promises made but also introduced schemes that were essential for the people. In contrast, he criticised that voting for Congress has resulted in chaos, negligence, conflicts, disputes, and legal cases.

Jagadish further criticised that those who question the Congress government are being harassed through false cases. He said that despite being aware of the Congress party’s earlier misrule, people gave them another opportunity, only to witness the same old methods of negligence and anarchic governance over the last two years.

Therefore, he appealed to the public to teach the Congress party a lesson in the municipal elections by voting for the ‘Car’ symbol. He expressed confidence that BRS candidates are receiving strong support in all wards and that the people are wholeheartedly backing the pink brigade.

With the same enthusiasm, he called upon party workers to hoist the pink flag across all municipal seats and ensure a resounding victory for the BRS in the upcoming elections.