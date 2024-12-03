Collective Action Urged to Eradicate Child Labor and Support Rescued Children

Gadwal: Every individual must work towards eradicating child labor and providing a bright future for affected children, stated Ganta Kavitha Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.

During a recent event, Ganta Kavitha Devi highlighted a case involving the rescue of an orphan girl. The child was discovered working in a distressing and inhumane situation as a domestic helper. Upon identifying her condition, immediate steps were taken to rescue her and provide her with a safe environment.

The girl was admitted to a Deaf and Dumb Hostel, where she was named "Khyati." After 15 days of focused care and attention, she began to speak and read, showcasing remarkable progress. The Secretary urged people to identify similar cases in their areas and assist such children with a humanitarian approach.

She emphasized that by offering support to such children, society could significantly improve their lives and help them achieve a better future. Ganta Kavitha Devi encouraged residents to inform authorities about any children in need, asserting that working together to support them is a noble service to society.