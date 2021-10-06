  • Menu
Collector Anudeep pays surprise visit to Agency mandals

District Collector D Anudeep inspecting egg stock at an Anganwadi centre in Burgumpahad on Tuesday
District Collector D Anudeep inspecting egg stock at an Anganwadi centre in Burgumpahad on Tuesday

District Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the agency mandal of Burgumpahad in the district.

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the agency mandal of Burgumpahad in the district.

He visited Primary Health Centre in the mandal and verified records. He expressed angry on the health officer, who was not available in the centre during the visit.

He also inspected Anganwadi centre and inspected eggs and interacted with the teacher. Later he distributed Bathukamma sarees to women in the mandal.

Later the Collector visited Palvoncha and inspected the construction of nursing college and medical college. He directed the engineers to complete the construction at the earliest.

