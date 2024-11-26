Collector assures all help to Gulf victim

Nirmal: A few days ago, Rathod Namdev, a villager of Ruvvi village in Mudhol mandal of the district, who had gone to Kuwait, a Gulf country, for employment and was herding camels in the desert as part of his duties, accidentally crossed the border and entered Saudi Arabia and got into trouble.

He returned home safely with the initiative of the Collector. On Monday, along with his family Namdev thanked the Collector and the district administration for extending help.

Speaking on the occasion, Namdev thanked the Collector for helping him reach home safely after learning about his difficulties through social media. He also requested the Collector to provide him with employment.

Later, the District Collector said that it is a matter of great joy that Rathod Namdev returned safely.

He said that as soon as he came to know about the difficulties he was in, he immediately informed the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the state government, who responded immediately and provided the necessary assistance and brought the Gulf victim home safely.

He said that steps would be taken to provide self-employment to the Gulf victim. On this occasion, the Collector thanked the Union Ministry of External Affairs, the state government and the district administration.

He advised those who wanted to go to Gulf countries not to trust unauthorised agents and get cheated. He said that they should go to Gulf countries only through agents recognised by the government. Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmed, Kishore Kumar, Pravasi Mitra Labor Union President Swadesh Pariki Pandu, district officials, staff and others participated in this programme.