Collector Badavath Santosh inspects seed shops
Nagarkurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday at the Srinivasa Fertilizers shop located in the Nagarkurnool district headquarters. During the inspection, he examined the availability and quality of seeds and fertilizers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the supply of quality seeds to farmers. He warned that strict action would be taken against those found selling spurious seeds or indulging in fraudulent practices.
The Collector instructed that sales must be carried out strictly through the e-POS system and that fertilizers must be sold at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). He warned of stern action if these rules are violated. He also emphasized that selling fertilizers at inflated prices or supplying adulterated products would invite strict punitive measures. All fertilizer shops must properly maintain their licenses, stock registers, bill books, and ensure accurate stock of urea, DAP, and other fertilizers and pesticides.
The Collector announced that special task force committees at the mandal and village levels will continuously monitor and inspect these shops. He also advised farmers to approach local agriculture officials for any doubts or concerns.
District Agriculture Officer Chandrasekhar and others accompanied the Collector during the inspections.