"Collector Calls for Meticulous Arrangements for Republic Day Celebrations"

Gadwal : District Collector B.M.Santosh instructed officials to make meticulous arrangements to ensure the successful and grand celebration of Republic Day.

On Monday, the Collector held a preparatory meeting with officials from all departments at the IDOC conference hall to discuss the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations. During the meeting, the Collector issued department-wise instructions to ensure that the events are conducted smoothly and without any shortcomings.

He emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination for the seamless execution of the celebrations. The main event will be held at the Police Parade Ground, and the Collector directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the stage and seating. He also instructed the installation of stalls showcasing the government’s welfare and development programs.

The Collector stressed adherence to protocol for inviting guests and called for cultural performances by students to promote a sense of national pride. Additionally, he ordered the deployment of a medical team at the event venue to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

All officials were directed to perform their assigned responsibilities efficiently to ensure the success of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, RDO Srinivas Rao, and district-level officials from various departments.















