Collector calls for peaceful conduct of local body polls

Hanumakonda: District Collector Dr Satya Sharada has directed officials to implement a strong action plan to ensure the peaceful conduct of local body elections across Warangal district. During a review meeting on Saturday, the Collector discussed election arrangements with DCP Ankit Kumar, Additional Collector Sandhya Rani, and other concerned officials.

The Collector stated that the Gram Panchayat elections in the district would be held in two phases—the first phase covering five mandals and the second phase covering six mandals.

To ensure peaceful polling, she instructed officials to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct, establish check posts along district borders, and identify sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations in advance for live webcasting and special security deployment.

She also directed Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure that all polling stations have basic facilities like toilets, furniture, and ramps. Polling stations without compound walls should have proper barricading. Officials were told to coordinate and prepare detailed route maps, while maintaining transparency in the process of granting permissions for political campaign activities.

The Collector warned officials to maintain strict vigilance against violations such as distribution of money, liquor, intimidation, or illegal campaigning, and to take immediate action when such incidents occur. The Collector made it clear that negligence in election duties will not be tolerated. She instructed all departments to ensure that every voter is able to cast their vote in a safe and secure environment.