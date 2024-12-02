Live
- Driving Change: Nikhil Singla on Leading a Groundbreaking Digital Transformation
- India Faces Consequences After Bangladesh Mission Breach in Tripura: A Deeply Regrettable Incident
- Green Signal for Vijayawada Metro Rail Project
- Visakhapatnam To See Metro Rail Soon
- Telangana Police Deny Allegations in Mulugu Encounter
- High Court Petition Filed Over Ticket Prices for Pushpa 2
- Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
- Shahid Kapoor Felt He Needed to 'Protect' Mira Rajput from the Film Industry: 'It's a Big, Bad World'
- Trump’s Second Term Could Challenge Highly Skilled Indian Immigrants, Says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
- OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed, Global Debut and Release Date Set for January 2025
Just In
Collector Directs Swift Action on Prajavani Complaints; Unveils Anti-Drug Campaign Posters
The Prajavani program conducted at the Integrated District Office Complex on Monday saw 40 grievances submitted by citizens from different parts of the district.
Gadwal: The Prajavani program conducted at the Integrated District Office Complex on Monday saw 40 grievances submitted by citizens from different parts of the district. District Collector B.M. Santhosh, along with Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, received the applications and pledged swift resolution.
The Collector emphasized the importance of carefully examining the complaints and ensuring immediate action for eligible cases. He urged officials to uphold the program’s objective of addressing public grievances efficiently.
In a related initiative, the Collector, accompanied by District Intermediate Officer Hridayraj, unveiled anti-drug awareness posters prepared by the Intermediate Education Department. These posters will be displayed in all colleges across the district as part of a broader campaign against substance abuse.
The program witnessed active participation from various district officials, reflecting the administration’s commitment to resolving public issues and fostering awareness initiatives.