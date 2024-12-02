Collector Directs Swift Action on Prajavani Complaints; Unveils Anti-Drug Campaign Posters

Gadwal: The Prajavani program conducted at the Integrated District Office Complex on Monday saw 40 grievances submitted by citizens from different parts of the district. District Collector B.M. Santhosh, along with Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, received the applications and pledged swift resolution.

The Collector emphasized the importance of carefully examining the complaints and ensuring immediate action for eligible cases. He urged officials to uphold the program’s objective of addressing public grievances efficiently.

In a related initiative, the Collector, accompanied by District Intermediate Officer Hridayraj, unveiled anti-drug awareness posters prepared by the Intermediate Education Department. These posters will be displayed in all colleges across the district as part of a broader campaign against substance abuse.

The program witnessed active participation from various district officials, reflecting the administration’s commitment to resolving public issues and fostering awareness initiatives.