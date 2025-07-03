Collector Emphasizes Boost in Government School Enrollments and Literacy Initiatives

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh has directed education department officials to take concerted efforts to significantly increase student enrollment in all government schools during the current academic year. He issued these instructions during a review meeting with Mandal Education Officers held on Thursday at the IDOC Conference Hall.

During the session, the Collector conducted a comprehensive analysis of changes and progress across all departments within the education sector from last year to the present. He issued appropriate guidelines based on this review.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector highlighted that government schools have improved significantly in terms of infrastructure, student pass percentages, filling of teacher vacancies, quality teaching, and provision of free uniforms and textbooks by the state government. He emphasized that officials should go door-to-door to motivate parents and students, encouraging them to enroll in government schools in larger numbers.

He clearly instructed that 100% attendance of both teachers and students must be ensured in all government schools. He also directed Mandal Education Officers to update and submit reports related to the Badibata (enrollment drive) program.

The Collector suggested reopening four primary schools in villages with zero enrollment — Putanpalli, Baswapur, Mirjapur, and Edulagudem. He also instructed that every student’s Aadhaar number be registered in UDISE+ and that APAR IDs be generated without delay.

To resolve Aadhaar-related issues, he advised Mandal Education Officers to coordinate with EDMs to ensure swift Aadhaar registration and correction for all students. He also stressed the importance of providing nutritious meals as per the prescribed menu under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Regarding students who passed Class 10, the Collector ordered the Intermediate Officer to monitor their enrollment in government junior colleges and take necessary steps to ensure their continuation in education.

Special attention was also given to adult women’s literacy. The Collector urged the organization of special classes under the "Ullas" program to promote universal education. He emphasized the need to utilize the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) programs and collaborate with self-help groups to raise awareness and improve literacy at the village level.

District Intermediate Officer Hriday Raju, Mandal Education Officers from all mandals, and district coordinators attended the meeting.