Collector felicitates Everest climbers

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that everyone participating in sports competitions should move forward with the spirit of sports.

Himabindu and Bikkubai, students of Mahatma Jyotibapule Girls’ School and College near Babapur village in Asifabad mandal, recently reached the base point of Everest peak and unfurled the national flag. On Monday, the students who climbed Everest were felicitated and congratulated with the District Collector’s shawl along with Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari in the chamber of the Collectorate office.