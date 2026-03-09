Collector Ila Tripathi launches free HPV vaccine drive at GGH

A vaccination drive for the Human papillomavirus was launched at the Government General Hospital Nizamabad on Sunday to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer. Ila Tripathi formally inaugurated the programme organised by the District Medical and Health Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged parents to ensure that all girls aged 14 to 15 receive the HPV vaccine, which is being provided free of cost by the government. She said the vaccine can prevent up to 95 per cent of cervical cancer cases and advised the public not to have misconceptions or fears about the immunisation.

Officials said that around 12,363 girls in the district would be vaccinated in mission mode as part of the campaign. Earlier available mainly in private hospitals, the vaccine is now being offered free by the government to eliminate cervical cancer.

The Collector also informed that vaccination services would be available at the Government General Hospital as well as community health centres in Dichpally, Dharpally, Navipet, Varni, Mortad, Balkonda and Armur. Beneficiaries will receive vaccination certificates which will be useful for the health profile system planned by the Telangana government.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajshri said some recipients may experience mild symptoms such as fatigue or fever after vaccination and advised taking a paracetamol tablet if necessary. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Collector cut a cake and congratulated the girls who came forward to receive the vaccine. Several health officials, including District Immunisation Officer Dr Ashok and hospital staff, attended the programme.