Collector inspects govt residential schools

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu conducted a surprise inspection of the Armur and Velpur Government Social Welfare Boys’ Gurukul Schools and hostels near Pipri in Armur mandal on Wednesday.

He visited the Gurukuls located on the same campus separately and inspected the accommodation facilities. He inspected the storeroom, kitchen, dining hall, and other areas. He inspected the quality of fine rice, vegetables, eggs, cooking oil, pulses, and other items stored in the storeroom.

He also inspected the food prepared for the students to ensure it adhered to the menu. He inquired about the quality of the fine rice being supplied from the Armur MLS Point to see if there were any discrepancies.

The management assured him that there were no issues and that quality rice and other supplies were being provided. The Collector instructed that the quality of supplies be thoroughly checked daily before cooking, and all precautions should be taken to prevent food contamination. He emphasised that food should be prepared in a clean environment and stored in steel containers with tight lids. He suggested that students be given nutritious food according to the menu and that breakfast and snacks be provided in the morning and evening. He recommended using Vijaya Dairy milk and ensuring that an ANM, watchman, and a teacher stay in the hostel at night for supervision.

He also inspected the water tanks and inquired whether Mission Bhagiratha water was being supplied. Although water was being supplied, the management informed that there were no RO water plants in both Gurukuls, and the Collector assured that they would be installed. Accompanying the Collector were Armur Tehsildar Gajanan and the management of the Gurukul schools.