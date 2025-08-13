Collector inspects health sub-centre unexpectedly

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has ordered that all newborns should be vaccinated against polio and all types of vaccines should be administered in a timely manner.

On Wednesday, the Collector made a surprise visit to the health sub-centre located in Annaram Gram Panchayat under Panagal Mandal. In this context, he inspected the vaccination of children by the staff there.

Speaking, the Collector ordered that all newborns should be vaccinated against polio and all types of vaccines should be administered in a timely manner. The staff was advised to provide information related to vaccinations to mothers of lactating women from time to time. The book given to mothers contains information about which vaccines should be given at what weeks, and on the basis of that, mothers should also bring their children to the hospital and get vaccinated.

Similarly, it was advised that mothers should breastfeed newborns and not give them canned milk under any circumstances. The Collector suggested that breastfeeding increases the immunity of children, so breastfeeding should be mandatory for the first six months.

District Medical and Health Officer Srinivasulu, Program Officer Sainath Reddy, Tehsildar, MPDO and other officials were present with the Collector.