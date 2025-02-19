  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector inspects hospital

Collector inspects hospital
x
Highlights

District Collector Kumar Deepak said that better medical services are being provided to the people in government hospitals, social and primary health centers in the district.

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that better medical services are being provided to the people in government hospitals, social and primary health centers in the district.

District Collector Kumar Deepak made a surprise visit to the 30-bed hospital in the Luxettipet mandal center of the district on Tuesday. The Collector said that the hospital will be developed into a 100-bed hospital and various types of medical services will be made available. He suggested that the doctors and staff should be responsible for their duties and treat the people coming to the hospital with courtesy and provide better medical services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick