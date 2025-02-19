Collector inspects hospital

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that better medical services are being provided to the people in government hospitals, social and primary health centers in the district.

District Collector Kumar Deepak made a surprise visit to the 30-bed hospital in the Luxettipet mandal center of the district on Tuesday. The Collector said that the hospital will be developed into a 100-bed hospital and various types of medical services will be made available. He suggested that the doctors and staff should be responsible for their duties and treat the people coming to the hospital with courtesy and provide better medical services.