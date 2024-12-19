Collector inspects Indiramma housing survey

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah said that the mobile app survey, which the government has ambitiously undertaken to provide benefits to those eligible under the Indiramma house scheme, should be conducted in a proper manner.

The Collector made survey of the ongoing Indiramma House Survey process in Bhuktapur Ward No. 44 and 49 in city and inspected the recording process at the field level. He instructed the surveyors to go door-to-door and collect the details of the applicants who have applied for the Indiramma House Scheme in Prajapalana and to complete it within the deadline and to meet the daily targets.

He inquired about how many families had their details recorded today and whether there were any difficulties through the app during the survey. He advised that the details of the applicants should be carefully recorded in the online mobile app, following the government guidelines, without any room for mistakes. He instructed that the survey should be completed by the end of this month without any negligence. The Collector was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner CVN Raju, surveyors, and others.