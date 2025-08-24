Collector Orders Early Detection of High-Risk Pregnancies in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed medical staff to identify high-risk pregnancy cases at an early stage and take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of both mothers and newborns.

On Saturday, the Collector made a surprise inspection of the Urban Primary Health Centre at Ontalpeta in the district headquarters. During his visit, he reviewed key aspects including doctors’ attendance, outpatient registrations, staff presence, delivery statistics, vaccination coverage, and availability of medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized that all essential healthcare services should be made available within the district itself so that people do not need to seek treatment elsewhere. He instructed doctors to ensure that deliveries take place in government hospitals and asked them to make continuous efforts to increase institutional deliveries.

Highlighting the issue of anemia among women, the Collector said awareness should be created on the importance of consuming nutritious food. He directed medical officers to ensure that proper treatment and blood supply are available in government hospitals for such patients.

The Collector stressed that every ANM and ASHA worker must closely monitor pregnant women, identify early signs of complications, and take necessary precautions until safe delivery is ensured. He instructed that Antenatal Care (ANC) registrations be carried out without fail, and if any pregnant woman migrates to another area, the details should be recorded properly and maintained in lists.

He further ordered that medicines should be kept in constant supply, hospital surroundings must be maintained in a clean condition, and immunization programs should be carried out regularly. To tackle seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, he asked authorities to keep adequate stocks of essential medicines ready in advance.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Siddappa, Dr. Madhurya, medical staff, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.