Collector Orders Fast-Tracking of Indiramma Housing Construction Works

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to expedite the construction of Indiramma houses across the district.

On Thursday, the Collector held a review meeting with all Mandal MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners in the conference hall of the Collectorate to assess the progress of ongoing housing works. During the meeting, he reviewed the status of works mandal-wise and emphasized that the targets for 100% completion of house construction must be achieved without delay. He instructed officials to take special initiatives to fast-track the houses at various stages of construction.

The Collector informed officials that sand supply issues have now been resolved, enabling smooth continuation of construction. He urged them to speed up the works so that the district can secure a position in the top ten at the state level.

In Gadwal constituency, 300 new beneficiaries have been selected and issued proceedings. He directed officials to complete the marking (mark-out) works before the model code of conduct for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections comes into effect.

He further stated that proposals for replacing 1,197 previously sanctioned but inactive beneficiaries with new eligible applicants will be approved once submitted. All such processes and pending tasks must be completed by Monday, he instructed.

Collector Santosh ordered officials to ensure that all ongoing housing works progress rapidly and reach completion at the earliest.

Additional Collector Nursing Rao, Housing PD Srinivas Rao, DPO Nagendram, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners, APOs, and other officials took part in the review meeting.