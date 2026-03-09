Collector sets one week deadline for improvement in sanitation

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Sunday directed officials to bring about visible improvement in sanitation at the Khammam Government General Hospital within a week.

The collector inspected sanitation arrangements at the hospital as part of the ongoing 99-day special programme aimed at strengthening hospital management and cleanliness.

During the visit, Durishetty also reviewed the construction works of the upcoming Critical Care Centre building near the hospital and inspected the parking area and surrounding premises.

Addressing officials, the collector asked Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) to pay special attention to hospital administration and closely monitor all aspects, ranging from staff attendance to the delivery of quality medical services to patients. He directed authorities to identify an agency to streamline parking management at the hospital. As part of the 99-day programme, unused and obsolete furniture and equipment in the hospital should be removed completely, he said.

Durishetty expressed dissatisfaction over the unhygienic conditions in the hospital premises despite the availability of nearly 200 sanitation workers as per norms.

He instructed officials to ensure that the ongoing special sanitation drive continues until March 15 and that visible improvements are achieved by properly allocating duties to sanitation staff. The collector also asked authorities to take measures to prevent water stagnation in the hospital premises during the upcoming monsoon season and to ensure quality standards in the construction of internal roads to facilitate proper drainage.

Durishetty further directed that the construction of required toilets in the hospital be completed on a war footing and said additional sanitation staff may be engaged, if necessary, to expedite cleaning works.

City Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, Deputy Mayor Fathima Zohra and health officials were present during the inspection.