Collector unfurls tricolour flag

Mancherial: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held in the district headquarters of Mancherial on Sunday. Collector Kumar Deepak unfurled the tricolour flag at the collectorate in Naspur. The progress of government schemes was explained to the people at a program organised at the boys’ school ground in the town to celebrate Republic Day.

The collector presented awards to government employees and public sector employees who showed excellent performance in their duties. Cultural programmes organised under the auspices of various departments impressed the people.

Leaders of political parties, officials in all government offices, caste associations and business associations in government and private schools and colleges unfurled the national flag.

As part of the welfare schemes being implemented across the state, Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao and Hajipur Mandal Tehsildar Srinivas Rao along with beneficiaries of welfare schemes in Hajipur Mandal RyaliGadpur village handed over eligibility certificates to the beneficiaries.

The MLA handed over Atmiya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, New Ration Card and Rythu Bharosa eligibility certificates to the beneficiaries in the selected villages in the mandals of Mancherial constituency. Krishna Aditya, District Special Officer for Welfare Schemes and Secretary of Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, said that special attention should be paid to the implementation of ambitious schemes undertaken as part of public welfare.