Collector’s dedication for uplift of govt schools sets an ideal example

Nalgonda : District Collector C Narayana Reddy’s dedication to the upliftment of government schools is setting a new benchmark in the district. Known for his commitment to education, he believes that access to quality education is a transformative tool, especially for rural students. As a former government school student himself, the Collector has a personal connection to these institutions and understands the pivotal role they play in shaping society.

It may be recalled that on September 24, the Collector made a surprise inspection of the government town residential school in Boyawada. He found several issues affecting the students, including peeling paint, exposed wires, unsanitary toilets, inadequate classroom amenities, and poor-quality meals. Moved by the students’ conditions, he ordered comprehensive improvements, including repairs, new lighting and fans, fresh paint, and the provision of uniforms, books, and blankets. The Collector tasked his team with ensuring nutritious meals and warned of strict action if these improvements weren’t swiftly implemented.

Returning to the school on Saturday, the Collector observed a remarkable transformation.

The school now had repaired classrooms, clean toilets, and an upgraded kitchen. Students expressed their gratitude, noting the significant improvement in meal quality and overall facilities.

Meanwhile, the Collector emphasised the importance of completing any pending repairs.

The Collector was joined by District Education Officer Bikshapathi and other officials, who supported his ongoing commitment to enhancing government schools across the district.