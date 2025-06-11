Collectors must work diligently to make 1 cr women crorepatis

Hyderabad: The Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) directed the district collectors to make arrangements to inaugurate Solar Plants owned by Women Groups on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year.

In a video conference with the collectors, the Minister of Panchayati Raj Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said that the Indira Mahila Shakti CM’s flagship program of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Collectors should work with the goal of making one crore women crorepatis. If Telangana Rising 2047 is to be realised, women’s associations should be strengthened. Collectors should work to ensure that women’s associations set up solar plants and petrol stations. The places required for them should be identified immediately and work should be started.

The Minister said that agreements have already been made with solar installation companies district-wise and the work on solar plants should be started in coordination with them. Construction work of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts should be completed by November. Work should be expedited in coordination with Panchayati Raj Engineering Department officials. Poor children come to government schools and Anganwadi centers. Therefore, collectors should recognize their importance and work. Telangana will be good only if Anganwadis and government schools are good. Therefore, give special focus on them, said Seethakka.

“We are sewing uniforms for government school students through women’s groups. 90 per cent of the uniform sewing work for this academic year has been completed. We will distribute uniforms to all students on the opening day of the school. Earlier, uniforms were received six months after the start of schools. But now we are entrusting the uniform responsibilities to women’s groups and getting them to do the work. Anganwadis will open on the Wednesday. Before that, all the collectors should check how they are being managed. For the first time, we have given holidays to Anganwadis. Anganwadi buildings should be inspected by field level staff,” said Seethakka.