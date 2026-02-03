Collectors told to finalise ex-officio voter lists

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has directed District Collectors to compile details of ex-officio members, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, for the indirect election of chairpersons and mayors.

This data collection is scheduled from February 11 to 14. Officials must submit details of both previously registered voters and new members eligible for the February 16 ballot. State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini discussed these preparations during a video conference with district authorities on Monday.

Meanwhile, the commission confirmed that following a thorough scrutiny of over 28,000 original submissions, the total number of validly nominated candidates stands at 19,608.

These measures ensure transparency in the administrative process as the state moves toward the final stages of the municipal polling cycle, ensuring all eligible representatives can exercise their franchise properly.