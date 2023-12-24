College chairman assaults student in college

Warangal: A college chairman reportedly tried to sexually assault a student who was sleeping in the hostel room. He went to the hostel in the middle of the night and misbehaved with the student. The scared student screamed and the rest of the students woke up. The chairman got angry and laid hands on the students. He threatened not to tell anyone about this and left. It took place on Friday in a private college under Hasan Parthi of Hanumakonda district.



According to the details disclosed by the affected students and the police, a student from Govindaraopeta mandal of Mulugu district is studying inter second year in Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Bhimaram. She is staying with other students in the college hostel. In this order, while sleeping in her room on Friday night, College Chairman, Food Corporation of India Telangana State Committee member Boora Surender Goud went entered the room.

He tried to sexually assault the student by speaking rudely to her. The panicked victim screamed loudly and the rest of the students woke up and came to the room. Surender Goud threatened them and left.

The people reached the hostel after the victim told her parents over the phone. The parents went with their daughter and lodged a complaint with the police. They protested at the station demanding immediate arrest of the accused. However, it is reported that Surender Goud has already absconded. Police said that they have launched a search for the accused and will arrest him soon.