Colleges found flouting Covid norms

Hyderabad: Parents and students in the city expressed worry over failure in implementation of COVID norms in corporate colleges. Allegedly the management is totally ignoring the mandated standards issued by the State and Central governments.

It came to light that some of the Corporate colleges were allowing students who had taken leave on the grounds that they were suffering from fever. "Without seeking a doctor's certificate from the students, they are simply allowing thosewho were on leave for fever.

This would be a huge risk for all the students of the classroom and to the college staff," said a student who is in secondyear intermediate of a corporate college.

Further, during inspection done by authorities, the management was instructing the students to ensure that the bench was not shared by other students, but after inspection, more than three students were seen sharing a single bench, students claimed.

The students also claimed that the corridors and the washrooms remained crowded with large gatherings and without following social distancing norms. They fear college may turn into a COVID-19 hotspot.

Speaking to The Hans India, a parent of an intermediate second year who checked their ward's college to ensure social distancing norms are being followed, found that there are more than 50 students in class.

Each bench accommodated more than one student. "The colleges continue to flout COVID-19 protocols, even though positive cases have been heard across the city in colleges and varsities."

Responding to this, an official of the Board of Intermediate Education said that the students who are sick, shall attend online classes or if a student had taken sick leave, it was the responsibility of the college Principal to check his or her medical reports before permitting in class.

"The concerned District Education Officers are visiting colleges to enquire and ensure everything goes smoothly without violating any social distancing norms," he added.