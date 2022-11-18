Collegium recommends transfer of Judge A Abhishek Reddy

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Telangana High Court Judge A Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court.



The decision was made at a meeting of the collegium chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in Delhi on Wednesday.

As of November 1, the Patna High Court was working with 34 judges, with 19 vacancies, of the sanctioned strength of 53 judges.

Justice Reddy became an advocate in July 1990. He was appointed to the Telangana High Court on August 26, 2019.

Recently the HC division bench headed by Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed an order and feed MLA Raja Singh from preventive detention.

HC permits Cong to go ahead with 'padayatra'

The Telangana High Court's single bench headed by Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday heard the lunch motion petition filed by Karimnagar District Congress Committee represented by its president K Satyanarayana.

Counsel for petitioner Ponnam Ashok Goud informed the court that to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on November 19 this year, the party requested the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, to grant permission to undertake padayatra.

Goud said the DCC had applied for permission to up padayatra on November 19 from 9 am to 6 pm by about 150 activists from Ganneruvaram village to Gundlapochampally. (Karimnagar), which the ACP denied citing law and order issues.

After hearing the contentions of both sides, Justice Reddy directed the police department, Karimnagar ACP to arrange sufficient bundobust to ensure no untoward incident happen.

He said the petitioner should undertake that no violations and no untoward incidents happen. Passing a slew of directions, Justice Reddy granted permission to go ahead with peaceful padayatra.

Dalith Bandhu assistance

HC asks Warangal DC to refer names of four SC youth

Sets aside the DC's memo

Justice P Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside the memo dated April 20,2022, issued by the Warangal district collector informing four SC youth—Jannu Nutan Babu, Madasu Raju, Junnu Kumaraswamy and Junnu Srinivas--that their names should be recommended by the concerned MLA to committees constituted by the government for extending financial assistance under the Dalith Bandhu scheme.

The judge found fault with the memo stating that the beneficiaries are being selected by the MLA and when the youth approached him he did not recommend their names to the selection committee as they did not belong to TRS party. Hence, the judge set aside the memo.

He directed the collector to refer the applications of the petitioners to the relevant committee, which shall then verify and consider the applications in accordance with the guidelines.

Babu and three other youth had approached the court, aggrieved by the action of the collector in not referring their names to the committees. The petition was disposed of.

Protest by HC advocates against transfer of judge

On Thursday at around 3.30 pm, members of the Telangana High Court Advocates' Association, led by its president Verose Raghunath, protested strongly after knowing the recommendation of SC collegium to transfer Judge Abhishek Reddy to Patna HC.

Members of the association abstained from court work in solidarity and protest against the transfer of Justice Reddy.

Advocates protested in front of HC gate 6 staging 'rasta roko', raising slogans. It is learnt that the transfer was recommended following allegations of corruption in a land case at Vikarabad.