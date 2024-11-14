Colourful procession taken out from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing celebration of the 555th birth anniversary celebrations (Prakash Purab) of Guru Nanak, the second Nagar Keertan (holy procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj on Wednesday.

The procession proceeded from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and reached Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in the evening. The first procession was taken out on Monday from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad.

The GSGSS Prabhandak committee members said "Nagar Keertan was marked with the carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji (revered scripture of Sikhs) on a beautifully decorated vehicle. Nishaan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) from various Sikh Guruwaras participated, and a breathtaking demonstration of Gatka skills by Sikh youths from Hyderabad and Punjab attracted large crowds. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.”