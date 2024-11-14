Live
- No ‘blame game’ over pollution issue: Mann
- 3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ award
- Punjab To Rebrand Aam Aadmi Clinics Following Central Funding Dispute
- First inscribed ‘Sati Shila’ of Odisha deciphered
- India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
- NBW against ex-BJD MP, 5 others in tribal murder case
- Combing operations on against Maoists, weapons recovered: HM
- Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals
- Naik reviews drinking water project
- Eureka! 2 young innovators unleash creativity, dish out AI-enabled solutions
Just In
Colourful procession taken out from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha
As part of the ongoing celebration of the 555th birth anniversary celebrations (Prakash Purab) of Guru Nanak, the second Nagar Keertan
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing celebration of the 555th birth anniversary celebrations (Prakash Purab) of Guru Nanak, the second Nagar Keertan (holy procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj on Wednesday.
The procession proceeded from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and reached Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in the evening. The first procession was taken out on Monday from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad.
The GSGSS Prabhandak committee members said "Nagar Keertan was marked with the carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji (revered scripture of Sikhs) on a beautifully decorated vehicle. Nishaan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) from various Sikh Guruwaras participated, and a breathtaking demonstration of Gatka skills by Sikh youths from Hyderabad and Punjab attracted large crowds. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.”