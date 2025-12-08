Cong bigwigs likely to skip TG Global Summit

Hyderabad: The Congress top brass may not attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, it is learnt. Sources said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge are unlikely to participate due to the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Another reason for their probable absence is that the Congress leadership does not want to give political colour to the prestigious summit. So far, no confirmations regarding their arrival have been received.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had extended invitations to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge.

However, the Congress leaders are engaged in the high-voltage winter session, which includes discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the Lok Sabha on December 9.

Rahul Gandhi is set to lead the opposition discussion on electoral reforms and the SIR, while other Congress speakers include AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Jawaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isha Khan Choudhury, Mallu Ravi, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi and Jothimani.

It is learnt that the Telangana government intends to conduct the summit professionally, without providing any special attention to Congress leaders, whoever may attend. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is scheduled to inaugurate the summit on Monday at 1:30 pm, with the event concluding on Tuesday.

The government has not officially revealed the names of participating VIPs, including the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states, although invitations have been extended personally by the CM, DCM and other ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not attend the summit on December 8, as he is scheduled to initiate the Vande Mataram debate in the Lok Sabha, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song. From the opposition benches, Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi is expected to open the debate, with other Congress speakers, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Manipur MP Dr Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Korba MP Jyotsana Mahant.

The Telangana government may officially announce the names of VIP attendees on the first day of the summit, Monday, it is learnt.