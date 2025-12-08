People’s support sought to make Kurnool clean & green

Kurnool: Achievinga ‘Clean and Green City’ is possible only through collective public participation, stated Municipal Corporation Commissioner P. Viswanath. Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, he informed that cleanliness drives on vacant and unhygienic plots will recommence from December 14, utilising such spaces for municipal activities wherever required. Due to incomplete ownership details, notices could not reach some plot owners, and therefore, an extension has been granted until the 14th. After the deadline, action will be taken regardless of notice delivery status, and citizens are advised to treat this as a final warning, said Viswanath.

The Commissioner further speaking has made it clear that e and owners will be held accountable for any accidents or incidents caused. Identified locations are being arranged to house such animals temporarily for seven days, and the process will be completed by December 14.

As per Supreme Court guidelines, public establishments such as railway stations, bus stands, educational institutions, hospitals, and places of worship must install fencing to prevent entry of stray dogs. Dumping leftover food from hotels, restaurants, and function halls on roads and contributing to stray dog problems will attract strict punitive action.

Appealing to residents to utilise the Construction & Demolition (C&D) Waste Management system responsibly, the Commissioner instructed that building waste must be handed over only to Corporation-authorised vehicles. The collected debris will be used for laying temporary roads in low-lying areas, while recyclable material will be transported to the C&D Waste Management Plant at Joharapuram and processed into bricks, contributing to municipal revenue. Illegal dumping of construction waste anywhere within city limits will result in penalties and legal proceedings.

For C&D waste disposal services, citizens may contact 7422992299, after which the planning secretary will inspect the location and provide payment details, Rs.500 per tractor load and Rs 1,000 per tipper load, with QR code payment available. Commissioner Viswanath appealed to residents to cooperate in the interest of public health, safety, and environmental welfare, asserting that united efforts will help transform Kurnool into a truly ‘Clean and Green City’.