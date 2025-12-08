AP's double-engine bullet train driving growth: Lokesh

Amaravati: AndhraPradesh is accelerating across sectors on the strength of a “double-engine bullet-train government,” Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh told the Telugu diaspora in Dallas during his ongoing tour of the United States.

Addressing a packed gathering, Lokesh said the state was regaining momentum in investment activity, industrial expansion, and job creation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Characterising the NDA coalition’s strategy as one driven by “speed, stability and sectoral diversification,” Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh today has a clear blueprint for balanced regional development. He listed Anantapur’s emergence as an automotive hub, large-scale renewable energy expansion in Kurnool, electronics manufacturing clusters in Chittoor and Kadapa, and diversified and solar-cell production in Nellore. In the coastal districts, he said the government is pushing major investments in aqua processing, refining and manufacturing, while north Andhra is set to see growth in IT, pharma, medical devices and the planned ArcelorMittal steel unit.

Lokesh reiterated the administration’s target of creating two million jobs over five years. He recalled meeting a roadside vendor during his Yuvagalam Padayatra, saying that her earnest request for employment opportunities for her children remains etched in his mind and has become a catalyst for setting the 20-lakh-jobs goal. “In the last 17 months, we have signed investment commitments worth Rs 20 lakh crore that would translate into 16 lakh jobs,” he said, adding that the government aims to ground the projects related these investment commitments within the next three months.

Arguing that political continuity is essential for long-term development, Lokesh said the coalition leadership intends to remain in office “not for five, not for ten, but for fifteen years.”

Stressing unity within the alliance, he said, “No divorces, no misfires, no crossfires. The NDA will take Andhra Pradesh forward for the next decade.”

Lokesh announced the government’s plan to launch Wings of Dreams, a scheme to support students pursuing education abroad. He said the AP NRT Society would continue to assist the diaspora community and help preserve cultural ties.

Addressing the diaspora’s entrepreneurial aspirations, the Minister urged young professionals to become “job creators, not just job seekers,” noting that the upcoming Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in AP would support global collaborations.

Touching on law and order, Lokesh said the administration would pursue accountability without political bias. Referring to past political tensions, he said that personal attacks on women, including those directed at his mother, would not be tolerated.

The event was attended by AP government advisor for diaspora affairs Vemuru Ravikumar, NRI TDP USA coordinator Komati Jayaram, Garland city mayor Dylan Hedrick, Dallas-based TDP members, and Telugu NRIs.